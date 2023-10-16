Modern Warfare 3 players lament multiplayer’s poor performance compared to campaign

Modern Warfare 3 players haven’t enjoyed the technical state of the beta, with the latest comparison targeting gun audio.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta launched on October 7 and has built up a considerable amount of hype. Fans are stoked for the return of classic maps, such as Highrise and Rust, while new gameplay innovations have landed well with the community.

Unfortunately, not every change has landed on its feet. Fans have voiced ample complaints over sweaty lobbies, map fatigue, and the game’s TTK.

One complaint that consistently popped up is MW3’s technical state. In a post, one player compared audio segments from the campaign and multiplayer portions of MW3 to highlight their dissatisfaction.

MW3 players unhappy with multiplayer’s audio

In a new post, one player targeted the game’s audio design, comparing it unfavorably to Modern Warfare 3’s campaign.

In a short video, they compared campaign footage shown at the Summer Game Fest and multiplayer footage, saying “MWIII guns seem to play completely different in campaign than multiplayer.” The player went on to highlight how the audio around the same guns is markedly different depending on the mode.

The player posited an explanation, saying “we know Infinity Ward is doing the Campaign side of MWIII. But I think this confirms the original plan of a year 2 DLC as the MWIII guns were already done by infinity ward and ready to go but sledgehammer has completely reworked and changed the guns for multiplayer. This might also mean that they will rework all the MWII guns for the integration.”

Some were a little more kind with their feedback on Modern Warfare 3. One player said “I’m not going to say that MP will look like this on release, because it won’t, but it’ll probably be some kind of middle ground between beta and campaign. Just like every other beta release.”

Since the beta arrived, fans have voiced their opinions, with much of the player base unhappy. A majority of conversations have targeted the game’s graphics, all labeling them “terrible.”

This isn’t the first post to call out the game’s state, and it won’t certainly be the last. There’s still plenty of time for the developers to clean up Modern Warfare 3 before it launches November 10.