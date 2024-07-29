Modern Warfare 3 players furious as leak reveals cat gun amid massive cheating wave

A Modern Warfare 3 leak showed footage of a new cat-themed gun coming to MW3 and players slammed the devs for prioritizing new cosmetic items over addressing cheating issues.

Since Microsoft added MW3 to Xbox Game Pass on July 24, players have labeled Warzone “unplayable” because of a new wave of cheaters currently plaguing battle royale and multiplayer matches.

If PC players access MW3 through the Microsoft Store, they are shown as being on Xbox in-game. Consequentially, cheaters on PC are able to mask their cheats by looking like Xbox players. CharlieIntel confirmed that there has been an uptick in cheaters, but Activision has yet to respond on the matter.

Article continues after ad

Suffice it to say, when the ModernWarzone Twitter/X account shared a video of a new cat-themed gun coming to CoD soon that shoots a yarn ball and meows, frustrations over the wave of cheating boiled over.

“Meanwhile half the player base is cheating. It’s nice to know they have their priorities straight,” one user responded.

Article continues after ad

Activision’s last update about the RICHOCHET anti-cheat system came on April 10, when it was confirmed that over 58,000 accounts were banned. Additionally, Activision recently shut down two major Call of Duty cheat providers on July 26.

Article continues after ad

Despite those efforts, some players argue that the devs aren’t doing enough to cut down on the problem.

“More effort is put into cosmetics than their anti-cheat,” one player joked.

This wave of cheaters comes at an unfortunate time, as Season 5 just went live on July 24. Players have tried enjoying the new content, but that experience has been soured by cheaters.

“Hey, Call of Duty, can you get rid of all the cheaters? Call of Duty – “No, but you can have this gun that meows,” a third user added.

Article continues after ad

We will provide an update if Activision addresses the issue. For more on what changed in Season 5, make sure to check out the full patch notes.