Modern Warfare 3 players dread return of doors after leak

Modern Warfare 3 players have sung Sledgehammer Games’ praises for most new feature announcements so far, but one rumored decision has soured that sentiment.

Call of Duty games have made a few daring design choices in recent years, and some failed to accomplish their desired goal. For example, Modern Warfare 2 removed the Ninka perk, red dots from mini-maps, and slide-canceling. Amid a wave of backlash, Sledgehammer Games restored community members’ faith by reverting all three changes for Modern Warfare 3.

As for other controversial innovations, most classic COD titles didn’t really have many doors in multiplayer, but that all changed with MW (2019). The new innovation put more doors on maps and allowed players to open, close, and peek through them. However, problems arose when players would camp behind doors or stick claymores on the other side.

Some community members hoped that MW2 would spell the last of doors in Call of Duty, but a recent leak suggests otherwise.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 releases worldwide on November 10.

Modern Warfare 3 players scared of doors feature

On August 21, CharlieIntel reported: “Rumors claim that the MW2 2009 maps remastered in #MW3 may have doors, like how we’ve seen on maps in the recent Modern Warfare games.” The leak originally came from TheMW2Ghost.

Taking all leaks with a grain of salt is important, but some fans already fear the worst.

One player responded: “Just when we thought they were going to give us everything we wanted.”

A second user added: “They are obsessed with adding doors for no reason.”

The main criticism stems from doors ruining the pacing of matches. As a third community member explained: “They slow down gameplay. People hide and camp behind doors with their claymores. It’s slow and boring.”

Fortunately, MW2 introduced Drill Charges to counter campers sitting in rooms. The lethal equipment attaches itself to a surface and detonates an explosive device on the other side, which is perfect for clearing rooms.

So even if there are doors in Modern Warfare 3, at least there are more ways than before to deal with pesky campers.