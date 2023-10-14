Modern Warfare 3 players divided as some call for Breacher Drone nerfs

The Breacher Drone has left a few Modern Warfare 3 fans divided on whether it should be a field upgrade or remain in the lethal equipment slot.

Modern Warfare 3 has built up major hype over the past few weeks. Plenty of new and returning features are present in Sledgehammer Games’ latest Call of Duty title, which has raised fan anticipation.

Fan favorite maps such as Highrise and Rust will join a host of 16 launch maps, although some fans have grown tired of those maps. That said, new features such as the fan favorite Breacher Drone and a new flash mechanic join the list of highlights of what players can expect come MW3’s launch.

Despite the overwhelming love for the former, some players are torn on the Breacher Drone’s status in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 players discuss Breacher Drone changes

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 The Breacher Drone has players divided on whether it’s balanced or not

As it stands, the Breacher Drone is a lethal piece of equipment in MW3. Upon use, a small drone will track down a foe and explode upon contact.

The Breacher Drone has proven itself to be fun, as even the developers love the new equipment. However, it’s left a bad taste in a few players’ mouths.

TheMW2Ghost raised a notable debate, as they called for the drone to be moved to the Field Upgrade slot.

TheMW2Ghost’s opinion is valid, as the Breacher Drone is essentially a free kill. Given its high usage as a lethal equipment, some players have grown tired of its presence of the map.

“100%. been running into full teams using it all at once and it’s just bad. a field upgrade would be the best choice for it” a supporter replied.

Switching it to a Field Upgrade would instill a form of balance, as Field Upgrades recharge throughout playtime.

Some players pushed back against the feedback with the simple response the drone is fun to use. Crispyxdefile8 simply replied “It’s fun to use leave it as a lethal instead.”

Provided Sledgehammer Games doesn’t move the drone’s placement, hopefully the team will make some changes such as audio adjustments. “Or it should be a hell of a lot louder. Most of the time it just flies into my face and I had 0 clue someone used it” compromised another payer.

We’ll find out soon enough if Breacher Drones get changed with Modern Warfare 3 launching on November 10.