Modern Warfare 3 players discover busted “frog” movement strat

CoD players have already discovered a new movement mechanic in the Modern Warfare 3 beta that could be on par with the likes of snaking and bunny-hopping.

Movement is a huge part of any Call of Duty title but frequently changes depending on the developer. Mechanics such as being able to hop around, move behind boxes smoothly, and slide-cancel are all examples of recent movement tricks for more advanced players.

By mastering movement in Call of Duty, the player has an advantage over their opposition simply because they are moving in an unpredictable manner. This can make it hard to aim on the target and connect shots.

The MW3 beta has only been open to PlayStation users so far and already the console players are determining what movement is best. These outcomes could change when the game hits keyboard and mouse next weekend. But for now, one new trick appears to be taking the beta by storm.

Modern Warfare 3 frog hopping in action

A clip surfaced on Twitter of a user showing how they were “leaping” back and forth to avoid being shot. This clip starts in one of the garages within the map Estate and the player in question can be seen jumping in and out. Followed by a highlight reel of the individual replicating the movement around other maps.

The erratic jumping back and forth makes the target next to impossible to hit, especially when the animation also includes the player going prone. This combines a certain amount of leaping with another form of drop-shooting which makes the prospect all the more terrifying.

The creator of the clip only shows it in use but does not demonstrate how to replicate the movement in game. Rest assured that if a tutorial surfaces, there will be a guide to help players get in on the “leapfrog” trend.

For now, Modern Warfare 3 beta players will just have to be cautious of any froggy enemies they come across until devs tweak this particular mechanic.