Modern Warfare 3 players demand Battle Rage rework even after nerf

Sledgehammer Games attempted to reassure fans that Battle Rage is less effective than what they saw at COD Next, but some Modern Warfare 3 beta players don’t think the nerf was strong enough.

250 content creators flew out to Los Angeles and participated in COD Next. The event gave fans a first look at Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, zombies, and Warzone gameplay. During the multiplayer segment of the event, we saw action on iconic MW2 (2009) maps Rust, Highrise, and Estate.

Fans also caught their first glimpse of the MW3 movement changes, including the return of slide and reload canceling. Community members additionally noticed an immediate difference in the game’s TTK speed, as MW3 increases base health in multiplayer to 150 from 100.

Overall, feedback from viewers at home and streamers on the scene was overwhelmingly positive. However, one particular Tactical Equipment item made fans raise their eyebrows.

MW3 devs respond to Battle Rage concerns

Battle Rage is a Tactical Equipment item that gives you an adrenaline rush. Health regenerates quickly, and Tactical Equipment is resisted. Modern Warfare 2 featured Battle Rage as a Field Upgrade, but MW3 converted the equipment item into a Tactical.

The change creates issues because players can immediately use the item after spawning, as opposed to a Field Upgrade, which needs to recharge.

While watching COD Next, NerosCinema claimed: “Shotzzy took 21 shots (by my count) in ~8 seconds, and his health bar never dips below half. This needs to be sorted ASAP.”

Sledgehammer Games responded: “Tomorrow, in the #MW3 Multiplayer Beta, players will experience tuning for Battle Rage that is in line with our current vision for launch but wasn’t present in today’s showcase event.”

During a live stream, Former CDL pro Scump argued that the tactical equipment needs to be further nerfed.

“They literally gave people Kinetic Armor as a Tactical. What the fu** were they thinking? It gives you like double health.”

For those unfamiliar, Kinetic Armor was a Specialist Ability in Black Ops 3, giving players a 150 health boost.

COD content creator Metaphor added: “They need to nerf battle rage again. I have 500 effective hp every gunfight.”

And CDL pro Kismet claimed: “Oh god, everyone is finding out about battle rage now this is insane it has to be fixed like tomorrow.”

It remains to be seen if Sledgehammer has any plans to change Battle Rage further. Still, the devs asked for feedback as players get hands-on experience during the beta.

For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.