Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 features a limited-time game mode called Slam Deathmatch, which requires a WWE finishing move to earn points. Wrestling fans and MW3 players alike love the concept.

WWE superstars Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, and Cody Rhodes are coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as operators in Season 5. Slam Deathmatch is a new limited-time game mode coming to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

Slam Deathmatch is a traditional Team Deathmatch, but weapons only down enemies. From there, players must finish off opponents using a finishing move. Activision confirmed that all finishing moves will be randomized WWE finishing moves.

The game mode goes live on July 31 and runs through the entirety of WWE SummerSlam, which concludes on Aug. 3. CharlieIntel shared details about the new game mode and players praised Sledgehammer Games for the creative idea.

A WWE fan responded, “CoD has a better Cross Rhodes finishing move than WWE 2K24.”

The game mode’s announcement inspired some players to pick up Call of Duty again after an extended absence from the series.

“I might actually play cod for the first time in 3 years now,” a second user added.

Whoever Activision chose as the WWE superstars for this crossover was always bound to upset players who wanted their favorite wrestler added instead. Despite that, overall reception has been positive for the three choices.

“I’m not going to complain. I love WWE and Cod, and honestly, I am just excited to play as Rey Mysterio.”

In saying that, plenty of fans in the comment section wished they could have done Randy Orton’s iconic RKO finishing more or John Cena’s F.U. instead. Activision did not confirm when the Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio bundles will go live. Season 5 starts on July 24.