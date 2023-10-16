Modern Warfare 3 players blast “ridiculous” player collisions in beta

Players jumping into the Modern Warfare 3 beta have taken to social media to post their feelings about the game’s “ridiculous” approach to player collisions.

Starting on October 14, the latest beta test has allowed players to experience much of what Modern Warfare 3 will have to offer. Additionally, iconic returning maps and game modes have all been met with positive feedback from the game’s intended audience.

There is also the chance to unlock beta-exclusive cosmetics to use when the full game launches. As players level, they will earn weapon blueprints, operator skins, and further exclusives that won’t be available in the future.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, not all feedback has been positive, with one feature in particular drawing the ire of players.

Player collisions are causing huge issues in Modern Warfare 3 lobbies

Player collisions have been causing significant issues in multiplayer modes

Though it has appeared in earlier games in the series, player collisions seem far more prominent this time around.

One user took to Reddit to post a video of the situation, saying “Please disable teammates collision. Getting pushed around like that is ridiculous”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others were quick to chime in with their thoughts, with one stating “This was a stupid move when they added it. It’s just as stupid that it’s still there.”

Article continues after ad

Another expressed disbelief that it has taken so long for complaints about the issue to come to light, saying: “I was surprised that I didn’t see any discussion about the player collision because it feels absolutely awful in its current state. Really hoping to see adjustments to that by launch.”

Article continues after ad

Sledgehammer Games has significant player feedback to deal with during the Beta. Players have flagged issues with the graphics, with many considering them inferior to the initial reboot from 2019.

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 3 is getting a full release on November 10. Whether the developer will have time to address the most glaring issues before then remains to be seen.