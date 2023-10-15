Modern Warfare 3 player teaches teammate a “shortcut” on Highrise

Highrise is back in the second week of the Modern Warfare 3 beta, and one player handed out shortcut lessons to their teammate.

Sledgehammer Games has taken its time to make MW3 an enticing product. 16 maps will ship on launch, each of them a remaster of Modern Warfare 2 2009’s legendary maps.

The first week of beta testing gave fans a sneak peek of what’s to come. Players got to throw down on Rust, Favela, and Estate, while the second week brought Highrise.

Article continues after ad

Safe to say that not everyone knows how these maps play. One MW3 player took it upon himself to teach others Highrise’s layout to hilarious results.

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 3 player does a bit of trolling

Highrise is one of the Modern Warfare series’ most beloved maps. Players battle it out on the rooftop of an elevated skyscraper, with construction cranes players can navigate on. To top it off, the roof can be accessed through an elaborate set of climbing pieces.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Despite making a few minor changes to these older maps, they mostly remain intact. Highrise remains nearly identical, which has led to some insane moments and one mega troll.

Article continues after ad

Headed into a match of Highrise in Domination, one player showed his teammate a shortcut. They shoot out the glass and tell their teammate the new path leads to the back of the map. They willingly entered the shortcut, and the results are hilarious.

Article continues after ad

In defense of the player who fell, Highrise still has just as many shortcuts as it had in MW2 2009 and has a reputation as one of the more secret-laden maps in the series when it comes to the odd ledge you can sidle across and platforms to stand on.

Article continues after ad

For now, don’t fall for any Highrise shortcuts on Modern Warfare 3. Or you can, but you might end up like this poor player.