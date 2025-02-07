Modern Warfare 3 gun absolutely no one uses has Warzone’s best TTK but there’s a catch

There is a weapon in Warzone that absolutely no one uses but actually has the best Time to Kill in the game. And, it’s from Modern Warfare 3.

Over the last few years, Warzone has become a melting pot for weapons from different games to go up against each other. At times, we’ve seen three games all competing in the battle royale, but in Black Ops 6, it’s only two.

The newer guns from Treyarch’s release were, initially, sidelined for their Modern Warfare 3 counterparts, with Infinity Ward’s title reigning supreme. Yet, after a few rounds of weapon balancing, that’s been somewhat flipped on its head.

The meta is pretty well dominated by Black Ops 6 guns now, but there are still plenty of viable MW3 options. That includes the Tempus Torrent, despite the fact no one is actually using it at all.

Best Tempus Torrent loadout in Warzone Season 2

Yes, seriously, the Tempus Torrent is the fastest-killing weapon in Warzone – if you know how to use it. Warzone guru WhosImmortal highlighted the Marksman Rifle in his February 6 video, noting it is high risk and high reward.

“An insanely crazy weapon that has maybe the most potential out of anything in the game, if you know what you’re doing with it,” he said. “At 48 metres, it has a 629 ms TTK. That is factoring in you firing at the max fire rate or getting as close to it as possible.

“Simply put, if you can spam this thing and stay on target, there is essentially no other thing that is going to outgun this at that range. Difficult to use? Yes. Incredibly rewarding? Absolutely.”

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Underbarrel: Hex-40 Grip

Magazine: 50-round drum

Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High-Grain rounds

Timestamp of 8:00

As noted, no one is using the Marksman Rifle at all. It ranks as the 145th most popular gun right now on WZRanked. However, if you have the skills to master it, you’re going to be set.

The Tempus Torrent isn’t the only MW3 gun that the YouTuber has shone a spotlight on recently. He’s also a big fan of the Striker SMG.

