Modern Warfare 3 fans hope it eliminates MW2’s most annoying combo

Call of Duty fans are hopeful that the dreaded riot shield combination will disappear when Modern Warfare 3 is released.

The riot shield was first introduced in the survival trailer for Modern Warfare 3 when it was originally released in 2011. Ever since players have been using it to create sneaky plays that often leave those on the receiving end frustrated.

There have been different iterations of the riot shield that have been released with each CoD title. All developers have approached the riot shield differently in terms of what it can be equipped with.

From fully automatic weapons to just shotguns the severity of the riot shield meta has varied. However, fans of the game are hoping that Sledgehammer Games will prevent it from plaguing MW3.

CoD fans plead with Sledgehammer Games to remove the riot shield combo

Redditor ExtensionAd brought up the idea of nerfing the riot shields through a post in the official MW3 subreddit. The original post titled ‘I hope they get rid of riot shield on back this game’ brought awareness to the uptick in players using the riot shield during the last title.

“Seriously, nearly after 12 months you have people level 1000+ running SAB/SPR/Vaznev with riot shields on their back with zero penalty,” said ExtensionAd. “I can’t believe IW was too braindead to ever do anything about this for a whole fkn year. I don’t have a problem with people using riot shields as their primary, but using it as a cheap way to protect 45% of your model has got to go.”

While others under the post agreed with the sentiment that riot shield should not be included as a secondary, the reality of Sledgehammer doing anything to prevent this meta from returning is not great.

One user pointed out that during the beta of MW3 they had a kills streak that allowed players to become a juggernaut, covered in armor with a personal UAV and overpowered shotgun.

With this added into the beta, some players were skeptical that the riot shields would magically disappear with the latest addition to the CoD franchise. It remains to be seen if the final version allows for this much-hated combo.