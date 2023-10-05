Modern Warfare 3 fans dread return of controversial perk in Warzone

Raven Software revealed that the Combat Scout perk returns to Warzone in Modern Warfare 3, and the announcement drew groans from community members.

Modern Warfare 3 does away with traditional perks in favor of using a gear system. Gloves improve weapon handling, Boots improve operator movement, Vests offer loadout versatility, and Gear brings back familiar perks. For example, Tactical Pads increase slide distance and allow for full ADS while sliding, and Commando Gloves enable reloading while sprinting.

Warzone also introduces three new perks of its own. Shrouded deploys a smoke grenade when a player gets downed. Irradiated makes it possible for players to move faster and take less damage in the gas. And, finally, Resolute takes inspiration from WZ1’s Serpentine Perk and increases movement speed when damaged.

But Resolute isn’t the only callback to WZ1. Raven Software confirmed that Combat Scout will be back in Modern Warfare 3, dredging up painful memories for Warzone veterans.

Activision Combat Scout shook up the Warzone meta when it was introduced.

Combat Scout returns to Warzone in Modern Warfare 3

CharlieIntel sarcastically reported: “Everyone’s favorite Warzone perk is back: Combat Scout returns.”

If you didn’t play WZ1, Combat Scout is a perk that briefly highlights an enemy and marks them for the entire squad after damaging an enemy.

In 2021, community members pleaded for a nerf to the “unbalanced” perk, as it forced players to use the Cold Blooded perk, which made players immune to Combat Scout. As a result, players were forced to always equip Cold Blooded, eliminating loadout variety.

In the COD Next Warzone blog, developers confirmed Combat Scout’s Warzone return. The devs explained that the perk pings an enemy when they are hit with a bullet.

Based on Raven Software’s description, it appears Combat Scout will work the same as it did in WZ1. But players will get a better idea of how powerful the perk is when Modern Warfare 3’s battle royale officially goes live.