Modern Warfare 3 ESRB rating reveals disturbing new “No Russian” details

The official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ESRB rating has provided some new details for the upcoming “No Russian” mission and how it will differ from MW2’s incarnation.

The original 2009 Modern Warfare 2’s campaign featured one of the most controversial missions in gaming history where the player was tasked with killing waves of civilians in an airport and MW3 will have even more up its sleeve.

Originally teased at the end of 2022’s Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, a post-credit scene shows a plane being hijacked by antagonist Vladimir Makarov’s men followed by a text message that reads “No Russian.”

We can see this mission in action in the CoD MW3 trailer with the armed terrorists appearing to take over the plane before the teaser concludes, but the ESRB has provided additional details.

Modern Warfare 3 “No Russian” mission details revealed by ESRB

On the official ESRB website, MW3 is listed, to no one’s surprise, as being Mature-rated for blood and gore, intense violence, strong language, and use of drugs.

The rating also shares some insight on just how brutal the gameplay can be, including some details from No Russian and another mission where civilians are shot and killed inside a stadium.

“A handful of sequences depict more intense acts of violence: terrorists taking over an airplane; terrorists (dressed as police officers and paramedics) shooting/killing fleeing civilians inside a stadium concourse; airline passengers getting shot on a plane; prisoners shot inside a cell,” the ESRB states.

It’s not clear yet why the stadium comes under attack or if the two missions are connected, but it seems like MW3 will be upping the ante from where the second game left off and the original No Russian.

Amusingly, the ESRB rating also references previously-released multiplayer finishing moves including ones involving the devil’s lettuce. “The game includes a finishing move in which marijuana smoke from a bong can be forced into an opponent’s face,” the site says.

