Modern Warfare 3 devs indirectly confirm return of fan-favorite AR

Sledgehammer Games knew exactly what it was doing by including an image of the ACR AR in a Modern Warfare 3 social media post.

A few weapons in Call of Duty history will forever be enshrined as all-time great weapons. Whether it be the COD 4 M164A, Black Ops 1 Famas, or World at War MP40, there is always that one gun that defines a game’s meta for better or worse.

For example, players have nightmares thinking about Akimbo Model 1887’s terrorizing MW2 (2009) lobbies. But on the opposite side of the spectrum, fans universally love the ACR. On Infinity Ward’s website, the ACR was voted the favorite assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

So when Sledgehammer Games announced it was bringing back all 16 original MW2 maps for Modern Warfare 3, it only made sense for the ACR to make a long-awaited return, as well.

Activision COD community members love the ACR

ACR confirmed for Modern Warfare 3

Sledgehammer Games tweeted a thread breaking down the new tac-stance movement mechanic coming to Modern Warfare 3. But it doesn’t take a detective to notice the ACR is the weapon used in the social media post.

Community members immediately noticed and freaked out in the comment section.

One player responded: “This is what we needed, and a second user added: “Ok, this game is a must.”

However, some community members still have some reservations. Warzone Loadout questioned if they would actually call it an ACR, and other community members begged for it to be a meta weapon.

This would be the first time since Call of Duty Infinity Warfare (2016) a series entry included an ACR. Until Sledgehammer Games officially confirms the AR’s name, it’s important not to get too excited.

But for fans that want to look at Modern Warfare 3’s possible weapon roster, check out the full list of leaked weapons.