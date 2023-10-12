Modern Warfare 3 devs confirm Ricochet anti-cheat update as cheaters swarm beta

Call of Duty has confirmed upgrades to its Richochet anti-cheat for the Modern Warfare 3 beta as waves of cheaters already infiltrated the game.

On October 12, Activision announced that a new suite of detections and protections will be set to go live once Modern Warfare 3 arrives, but the news comes as a new wave of cheaters is expected for the beta.

Watchdog group anti-cheat police department had previously warned that a cheat provider was giving away its software for free during the beta period as PC early access begins.

Article continues after ad

However, Activision has responded and will be upping its efforts to keep the community safe, even addressing cheating issues that plagued the first beta despite PlayStation exclusivity.

Article continues after ad

MW3 promises to permaban for cheaters during beta

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, CoD claimed that only a “small number of accounts” were caught cheating during weekend one.

That said, for the second weekend, the team promised to be ready and issued a warning to anyone caught abusing nefarious software such as aimbots or wall hacks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“For Weekend Two, the team will be actively monitoring the BETA and will enforce permanent bans against any account detected to be cheating, across all platforms,” they said.

As the war against hackers continues, it will be interesting to see how many bans are issued during the beta and what improvements the devs have made to Richochet in time for the launch of MW3 on November 10.

Article continues after ad

For more on the Modern Warfare 3 beta, check out our guide for how you can play as well as all our latest coverage on the next installment in the CoD franchise.