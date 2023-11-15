Modern Warfare 3 devs address bugged Daily Challenges not tracking progress

Modern Warfare 3 devs have addressed bugged Daily Challenges not tracking progress, promising to investigate the issue.

We are a week into Modern Warfare 3’s full release and it hasn’t been the smoothest of rollouts for Sledgehammer. Despite the plethora of new weapons and even the return of the MW2 2009 map pool, many players have still criticized the various new system additions.

The newly introduced Armory hasn’t been without its issues as players have been complaining about the new system, with some asking the devs to remove the feature. And this feature also hasn’t been without its bugs early on.

One of the problems players have with the new system is reports of Daily Challenges incorrectly tracking progress. However, the devs have fortunately addressed the issue.

In a tweet by the Call of Duty Updates account, the MW3 dev team announced they were looking into the issue. “An issue is under investigation in which Daily Challenges are not tracking progression for some players,” the tweet read.

The Daily Challenges bug causes issues for players as since it partially replaces the old unlock system, it stops players from unlocking content for MW3 multiplayer. Either that or it slows your progress.

The tweet’s comments were filled with players pleading for the removal of the Armory Unlock system, which has been a rallying cry for many members of the community.

Additionally, players were giving anecdotes of the progression not working, with one player writing, “I had two days of not being able to unlock anything in the armory,” asking if they would be compensated for the progress they missed.

The devs did not give a specific date for when the issue will be resolved, however, we will update you here when they do.