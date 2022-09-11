Modern Warfare 2 teaser reveals fan-favorite game mode coming at launch

A new Modern Warfare 2 teaser has revealed that fan-favorite game mode Capture the Flag will drop with the game’s launch, potentially pointing to its involvement in the Call of Duty League as well.

Details are rapidly piling up about Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2, with the game’s launch now firmly in view and the Beta even closer.

We know, for instance, that the game will focus on conflict with Colombia’s infamous drug cartels and that, barring any late changes, it will also reincarnate a host of beloved Call of Duty maps.

It appears that fan-favorite game modes are also on the agenda, with a recent teaser pointing to the involvement of Capture the Flag, as well as the standard Domination multiplayer mode.

Modern Warfare 2 teaser confirms Capture the Flag multiplayer mode

A new teaser, posted on September 10, revealed the logos for two different game modes, both of which corroborate past leaks.

The first relates to Domination, a mode that was always a safe bet given its inclusion in every Call of Duty title in recent memory.

The second, though, confirms that, barring any late development changes, Capture the Flag will feature from launch.

As pointed out by leaker TheGhostofHope, the game mode logos confirm past leaks that CTF will return in Modern Warfare 2.

Will Capture the Flag be in the Call of Duty League for MW2?

Despite its popularity, plenty of recent CoD titles have omitted CTF. That has had a knock-on effect on competitive CoD, where Capture the Flag has historically featured.

However, with no CTF in-game, recent competitive seasons – like Vanguard’s – have been forced to go without and use only three modes (Hardpoint, SnD, and Control).

That could be set to change for the MW2 CDL season, however. CTF’s inclusion at launch does not confirm that it will be an esports mode, but it means the League has the option to diversify matches.

As more details surrounding Modern Warfare 2 eke out, fan excitement will only increase.