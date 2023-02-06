Modern Warfare 2 players call for “ridiculous” Survivor perk to be removed

After downing a player several times in a span of seconds, one Modern Warfare 2 fan is calling for developers to remove the Survivor perk.

The Survivor perk in MW2 works like a second chance at life. Attacks that would normally put a player out of commission will merely knock them down when Survivor is active.

From there, the player will begin to bleed out on a 10-second timer, unless they’re able to quickly self-revive.

This perk certainly has more than its fair share of benefits, yet some Call of Duty users see it as little more than a nuisance.

Modern Warfare 2 players want to get rid of the Survivor perk

In a recent Reddit post, a user named draculadarcula called for the removal of MW2’s controversial Survivor perk. They’d even settle for a “hard counter,” and it’s easy to see why when viewing the post’s attached gameplay clip.

The video shows the Redditor downing one opponent multiple times in a span of 40 seconds. Some attacks were even headshots that should’ve instantly taken the enemy out of the game.

Each time, however, the downed opponent got back up and kept fighting, all thanks to the “ridiculous” Survivor perk.

Several Modern Warfare players agree with the original poster – something needs to be done about Survivor.

Said one person on the matter, “the most annoying thing is that whoever kills them after they’re downed gets credit for the kill, not whoever downed them.” A few other users pointed out that headshots should definitely counter the perk’s benefits.

However, there are those who don’t see the big deal, with some MW2 players arguing that “all you have to do is shoot them again.” Since this can often prove difficult under certain circumstances, many would rather just have the perk sidelined.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Survivor isn’t a fan favorite of the MW2 perk system. The ability’s predecessor, Last Stand, never won the favor of players either.