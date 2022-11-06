Modern Warfare 2 players question Infinity Ward after confusing Ghost perk discovery

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 players have hit out and questioned Infinity Ward after revelations that the Ghost perk doesn’t work how it was intended.

The Ghost perk has been a long-time staple of Call of Duty. With the ability to be able to hide from your enemies’ minimap, even with a UAV active, it’s arguably one of the most annoying perks in the game alongside the likes of Last Stand.

With Modern Warfare 2, developers Infinity Ward decided to make a few tweaks to the overall perk system with the introduction of ‘Ultimate Perks’ — which hasn’t been received well by players so far.

Ghost is more than handy in just about every situation, but the community is now up in arms after revelations that the perk isn’t working how it should.

Modern Warfare 2 players question Ghost perk changes

In previous CoD titles, Ghost would typically make you undetectable from all UAVs, and in more recent games Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors too. However, it seems that Infinity Ward has made a few changes to the perk in Modern Warfare 2.

While it’s unclear if it’s a bug or intentional, players have noticed that Ghost no longer hides you when you shoot — even if you’re using a suppressor attachment.

Multiple Reddit threads with frustrated players began noting the bizarre change, which has been poorly received by the community.

“Yep. The ultimate perk does not hide you if you shoot. You will be revealed during a UAV ping anytime you shoot before the pulse goes over you. Real-time ping,” one player wrote.

They added: “Stop trying to spread false information that suppressors do anything in combination with Ghost. They do not.”

Other players questioned whether or not the change is intentional or just another bug. “I wonder if it’s supposed to be like this? I hope not,” one said.

“Suppressors are supposed to hide you when you shoot when a UAV is going, regardless if you have Ghost or not. It’s bugged, and has nothing to do with the perk functionality or status as an ultimate perk,” another concluded.

Infinity Ward is still yet to acknowledge concerns from players, with there being no mention of the issue on the developer Trello board as of yet. Hopefully, we’ll see the devs address the issue soon.