Modern Warfare 2 players mourn the loss of “forgotten” beta map

Valderas Museum mysteriously disappeared after Modern Warfare 2’s beta, and players fear the map is gone for good.

During the beta for MW2, Activision removed Marina Grand Prix from all promotional content due to legal issues but re-introduced the racetrack at launch with a new name.

Problems also arose from the Breenbergh Hotel map, which was based on a five-star hotel in Amsterdam called the Conservatorium Hotel. After finding out this fact, the hotel manager spoke out to Volkskrant about their “unwanted involvement” in Modern Warfare 2.

Infinity Ward avoided having to remove Breenbergh Hotel, but Valderas Museum wasn’t as lucky. The map resembled the Getty Museum in California, and the development team removed the environment after lengthy legal battles.

Valderas Museum wasn’t necessarily a fan favorite during the MW2 beta, but fans looked back sadly on what could have been.

Activision This sterile museum area was an unconventional place for a war to show up, but that didn’t stop it from being fun.

Modern Warfare 2 players ask if Valderas Museum will ever return

An MW2 player posted on Reddit, “doesn’t look like it’s coming back. Time to pay our respects.”

Some players praised the decision to remove the map because it was too large for 6v6 multiplayer gameplay, while others enjoyed a different change of pace.

One player responded, “What’s annoying is that all they have to do is reskin it. Just change wall textures, general props, and any notable landmarks. Granted, that could take a couple of months depending on their current workload and, if we’re lucky, is exactly what they’re doing.”

A second community member added, “I enjoyed this map; larger than most others, good flanking routes, plenty of action areas, IW fuc**d up, that’s for sure.”

GTA V features an interpretation of the Getty Museum, and fans questioned how Rockstar got away with it.

The user did their own research and discovered, “I guess there are more implications using a more detailed map of the Getty’s museum in an FPS than with GTA V.”

Infinity Ward never ruled out bringing Valderas Museum back, and we will provide an update if the developers ever re-introduce a reskinned version of the map fans enjoyed during the Beta.