Modern Warfare 2 players have a “wholesome” game of catch mid-match

Two Modern Warfare 2 players somehow managed to capture a serene moment on Shipment, playing a game of catch amidst the ensuing chaos around them.

Modern Warfare 2 re-introduced Shipment as part of the Season 1 Reloaded Update. Activision’s spin on the classic multiplayer map placed the environment on top of a ship during a storm at night.

MW 2019’s iteration of Shipment allowed players to climb on top of the crates to get a better vantage point, but the developers removed verticality from MW2’s version. The decision thrilled fans, and community members have shared positive first impressions of the reimagined environment.

Shipment is a fan favorite because of its fast-paced and frantic gameplay, but two players managed to share a much different experience.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 players have praised the re-imagined version of Shipment.

Modern Warfare 2 players enjoy a game of catch on Shipment

A Reddit user posted a video throwing a grenade back and forth with an enemy during a match on Shipment. Sometimes while playing Shipment, if you blink, you die, so having a deadly game of hot potato for over 30 seconds is unheard of.

The player in the container had to come toward the front even to believe it with their own eyes.

One player responded, “The most amazing thing here is you didn’t die from every player in the lobby running through the middle.”

A second user added, “currently my favorite video to come out of MWII.”

Modern Warfare 2 developers expressed interest in bringing back the ability to stay in the same lobby after matches, but as it stands, lobbies disband after every match. The video prompted a community member to demand the feature back.

“That was great! Sometimes you can get a fun player (or lobby) where stuff like this happens. It just makes me think of how they shouldn’t disband the lobbies.”

It’s not often you capture little moments like this during a CoD match.