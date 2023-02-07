Modern Warfare 2 players desperate for the return of popular MW 2019 feature

Modern Warfare 2 players believe that the online multiplayer aspect of the game is missing one key feature that was so popular back in the Modern Warfare 2019 reboot.

We are quickly closing in on Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, as well as Warzone 2 Season 2, and players are already eagerly awaiting the arrival of new maps as well as the return of a fan-favorite game mode – Infected.

There will be plenty to look forward to in MW2 Season 2, but players are starting to miss one key feature that made Modern Warfare 2019’s multiplayer so engaging, and different.

Modern Warfare 2 players “really miss” night maps

Reddit user venusunusis explained to the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit how they “really miss the night maps from MW2019” and gave a further explanation on why this is.

“We have all the fancy thermal/night vision scopes, but they’re kinda useless in the day. Would love to hang out in the Al Mazrah desert by night or Taraq, Las Almas, Asilo or Farm 18. There’s only Shipment and the [Crown] Raceway, but it’s still not dark enough, what do you guys think?” they said.

A new game mode that was introduced in the CoD reboot was the NVG mode which pretty much required players to equip night-vision goggles and look for enemies in the shadows.

The likes of Ramazza and Hackney Yard all had nighttime variants that became incredibly popular with players, and now Modern Warfare 2 players are calling for night maps to return to spice things up.

“It is bizarre that there are no night maps, when there are so many night scopes/thermal scopes and flashlight attachments,” said one user, whereas another person commented: “Why even bother putting night vision in the game without night maps?”

With rumors rife that Modern Warfare 2 is expected to have a long lifecycle, the devs are likely saving a ton of different content to drop throughout the game’s existence – such as Gun Game. Meaning there’s every chance that night maps and modes could arrive in the game down the line.