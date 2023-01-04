Modern Warfare 2 players blast “horrendous” longshot challenges

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Longshot camo challenges change how players approach Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer matches, and community members have seen enough.

Modern Warfare 2 introduced a new camo system and fan-favorite maps, Shoot House and Shipment, to help expedite the camo unlock process. The developers intended to make unlocking weapon skins easier than any other series entry but unintentionally created problems.

Community frustrations are on the precipice of boiling over as camo challenges have altered playstyles. Modern Warfare 2019 suffered from a similar issue, with players camping to complete mounting challenges. This time around, Modern Warfare 2 players raised concerns over holding angles to meet longshot requirements.

Players took to Reddit and voiced their frustrations with the controversial unlock requirements.

Activision Blizzard Longshot challenges have stirred controversy in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer community.

Longshot challenges vary in distance measurements for each weapon class but essentially require players to shoot from a far distance. Every Platinum camo challenge call for longshot kills, causing a large number of players to chase the challenge simultaneously.

A Reddit user pleaded for the developers to “never do longshots for skins again.” The user claimed players hiding in corners hunting longshots make Tier 1 unplayable.

“Design your skin objectives, so they occur naturally during the game and not force players into a weird, inorganic way of playing.”

One player responded, “The Camo Grind definitely negatively affects the game overall. Every game you join, you have people mounted in the same spot all game, Prone all game, etc.”

Ironically, community members in the comment section don’t enjoy altering their playstyle but feel forced to because of the challenge requirements. And it’s easiest to complete longshots in Tier 1 because of the decreased health.

A second user added, “I absolutely hate how you’re supposed to sit in one of the two possible locations that let you get a longshot and wait for some unsuspecting soul to pass through. I hate this type of play style with my whole heart, and I can’t do it.”

If you need help completing longshot challenges, check out a “cheat code” discovered on TikTok.