Modern Warfare 2 plans leaked for Campaign early access

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Captain Price’s team are at the heart of an all-new story.

A leak reveals that Call of Duty players may get their hands on the MW2 Campaign earlier than expected.

There has not been any official MW2 news since Summer Game Fest in June. Tom Henderson revealed that the MW2 multiplayer reveal is set for September, possibly extending the news drought even longer.

Fortunately, there may be another opportunity for fans to get their hands on the game before September and its official launch on October 28.

An early access offer has leaked ahead of time.

Activision Pre-ordering any version of Modern Warfare 2 provides early access to the Beta.

MW2 campaign early access leaked

The news dropped on July 27, when CoD leaker Reality datamined info revealing an early access version of the MW2 campaign.

Modern Warfare (2019) did something similar and allowed players to try out the campaign early. This is just a leak and not officially confirmed at the time of writing.

We already know that MW2’s campaign picks up three years after the events of Modern Warfare 2019. Captain Price has completely assembled TF141, and the fan favorite spec ops unit is taking care of business worldwide.

The central conflict occurs after a United States-issued strike takes out a foreign general, placing the entire country in the crosshairs for revenge unless forces from the U.S. and Mexico work together to get ahead of the situation.

The studio showed off MW2’s campaign at Summer Game Fest with the first look at the Dark Water mission, which moves from an oil platform to a moving ship as players pursue a weapon as Captain Soap MacTavish.

The leak is yet to be confirmed by Activision or any of the Modern Warfare 2 developers, though if they do respond to the datamine – we’ll keep you updated.