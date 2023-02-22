Modern Warfare 2’s no-face glitch startles players

Upon returning to a lobby, one Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 user was startled to find their character affected by a no-face glitch.

Like most AAA multiplayer games, a wide variety of bugs have plagued Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 since its launch.

God mode, invisible wall, XP, and spawn glitches have all negatively impacted the game in one way or another. Sometimes, developers quickly unleash a hotfix to address these well-documented issues. In other instances, those very same patches end up doing more harm than good.

Now Modern Warfare 2 players have started running into another strange error that desperately needs attention from developers.

No-face glitch in Modern Warfare 2 lobby startles player

Reddit user 604WeekendWarrior has shared a few screenshots of an image that startled them upon returning to the MW2 lobby.

Instead of seeing their player character standing proudly in the menu screen, the user discovered their soldier posed without a face.

It’s a glitch that harkens back to the infamous no-face bug in Assassin’s Creed Unity. In that case, the error was a PC-specific issue that stemmed from certain graphics cards.

“Not gonna lie, this glitch startled me when I got back to the lobby,” the Redditor said about the images below:

Activision, Reddit: 604WeekendWarrior Modern Warfare 2 no-face glitch

Suffice it to say, it’s not the prettiest sight to suddenly be met with under any circumstance. It’s easy to see why the player was so startled.

“That’s terrifying,” one user wrote in response to the Reddit post. “Zombies confirmed,” someone else joked in the thread, poking fun at the bizarre graphical glitch.

If and when this bug will receive a fix is anyone’s guess. For now, though, Modern Warfare 2 players may want to be on guard for potential jump scares related to faceless Call of Duty soldiers.