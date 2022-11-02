Modern Warfare 2 players are loving the most “creative” new map ever

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 users are lauding the Zarqwa Hydroelectric map as one of the “most creative” locales from Infinity Ward.

The multiplayer maps in Call of Duty: MW2 remain a topic of discussion amongst players navigating their way through the sequel.

Infinity Ward went above and beyond when designing some of the new locales, most notably adding gameplay mechanics to accommodate certain conditions.

For example, the ability to swim features in Call of Duty’s latest entry. And it’s a skill that players have found especially useful on what may go down as a fan-favorite map.

Modern Warfare 2 players love the Zarqwa Hydroelectric map

Modern Warfare 2’s Zarqwa Hydroelectric locale is quickly turning into a beloved Call of Duty play space.

It’s so loved, in fact, that Redditor Visible_Name 6125 has dubbed it “one of the most creative maps [Infinity Ward] ever made.”

The 1,000 upvotes on the original post suggest many people agree with this sentiment, too. Others say they enjoy the layout and the ease with which they can level up by getting multiple kills.

Plus the ability to use the water to their advantage has some players hoping Infinity Ward will introduce swimming mechanics across even more Modern Warfare 2 maps.

The original poster noted that figuring out Zarqwa Hydroelectric’s water tunnels and flanking routes especially elevated the map to new heights. “Seriously, once you learn to utilize water the whole map shifts on its head,” they said.

Swimming has long played a role in the Call of Duty franchise; however, developers promised MW2 would “redefine water” as a whole. The high praise indicates the team did something right in this regard.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is in stores now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.