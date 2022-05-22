Modern Warfare 2 leak claims to reveal major details on multiplayer changes & DMZ mode

Fresh leaks relating to Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 claim to reveal major multiplayer changes coming in the 2022 title, as well as a host of details relating to the new DMZ third mode which will be reminiscent of Escape from Tarkov.

Modern Warfare 2 has now been confirmed as the annual installment of the CoD franchise, developed by Infinity Ward and serving as a sequel to the 2019 title of the same name.

Details are piling up about the game, with a setting in Colombia and a plot focussing on the fight between law enforcement and drug cartels.

On May 21, an Activision insider revealed a host of new details relating to the game’s multiplayer and its third mode, thought to be called DMZ and akin to Escape from Tarkov.

Modern Warfare 2 DMZ mode leaks

The majority of information in the leak pertains to DMZ mode, and comes from an internally circulated video that has emerged.

While we already know it will be comparable to EFT, it will allegedly have lobbies of 20-35 players. DMZ maps will also have “different biomes”, with examples of a forest and a desert town given.

Call of Duty third modes (typically Zombies) often see less attention than the campaign or multiplayer but the leak states a similar number of devs have been assigned to DMZ as have been assigned to multiplayer.

It finally claims that the “clunkiness” of EFT will be removed, allowing for a faster and more streamlined version more in-line with CoD’s traditional gameplay. A gun-jamming mechanic will also allegedly feature.

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer & Warzone 2 leaks

Some of the information also relates to multiplayer and Warzone 2. On the former, it is claimed that greater attention has been placed on weather and day/night cycles so as to allow for dynamic maps.

The game’s Gunsmith has also been refined, with a “folding stock” option for weapons amongst the new weapon features.

Relating to Warzone 2, playtesters are currently experiencing a multitude of issues, like falling through the map. This is fairly standard for game development and an apparent internal motto of “move fast and break things” has been adopted.

The full 4chan leak and video is available here. It also appears to confirm the presence of a Firing Range, as has been previously leaked.

While the information and video appear to be legitimate, any leaks cannot be confirmed until Activision or Infinity Ward choose to reveal the game in full.