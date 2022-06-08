Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back fan-favorite game mode

Call of Duty’s cult classic game mode Gunfight may not be included at the launch of Modern Warfare 2 — but fans can rest easy knowing its return is in the pipeline.

Modern Warfare 2 was officially revealed on June 8 and two new round-based objective modes called Hostage and Knockout were announced.

Hostage is a 6v6 prisoner rescue experience that brings breaching and sieging gameplay to Call of Duty. Players have two prisoners to protect on one team, and the other team has to rescue them and bring them back. Rounds are won by either eliminating the enemies or saving the prisoners.

Knockout is a 2v2 or 3v3 one-life, best of five-game mode, that Activision coined as Gunfight meets core Multiplayer. Both teams fight to grab and hold a bag of cash and the last team holding the bag of cash wins. Players are able to be revived after being downed.

In many ways, Knockout is a spiritual successor to Gunfight, but fans of the original Gunfight won’t have to wait forever before jumping back into the original game mode.

Gunfight is returning to Modern Warfare 2

In a Q&A session with developers, it was revealed that Gunfight will return to Modern Warfare 2 “at some point,” as reported by GameSport.

It was first introduced in Modern Warfare 2019 and also made an appearance in Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Mobile.

Gunfight is a 2v2 game mode with the goal of killing the enemy team within 40 seconds. If the time runs out, an overtime flag spawns for 10 seconds and both teams have a chance to capture the flag to win the round. The first team to win six rounds wins the entire match.

Over its lifespan, several different iterations of the mode were introduced such as sniper-only, mele-only, custom load-outs, and even a snowball event.

By the end of Modern Warfare 2019, there were 19 Gunfight maps nine during Black Ops Cold War, and 11 in Call of Duty Mobile.

It is too early to tell if Gunfight in Modern Warfare 2 will receive anything even close to the support it did in other titles, but any sort of return is exciting news.

