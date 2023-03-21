Modern Warfare 2 guru reveals “most feared” sniper loadout that isn’t actually a sniper

Warzone 2 players have been critical of the Crossbow, but the weapon shines in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer matches.

Season 2 reintroduced the fan-favorite crossbow. Unfortunately, Warzone 2 community members blasted the devs over its “woeful” power. In WZ1, the beloved marksman rifle one-shot downed enemies. Infinity Ward stepped in and made the weapon a two-shot down to the chest in WZ2.

Players can still one-shot down enemies with a headshot, but that’s no easy task with how harshly arrow shots drop off over range. The devs also removed the ability to one-shot kill enemies with snipers, as they did in WZ1, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

The crossbow failed to find a place in the battle royale’s meta, but it found a home in multiplayer.

LA Guerillas unveil the best Crossbow loadouts

Activision The crossbow is a polarizing weapon in MW2 and WZ2.

The LA Guerillas explained why the Crossbow is so powerful in Modern Warfare 2. Notably, the weapon can take down UAVs and Counter UAVs in one bolt and has a sprint speed of 6 meters per second.

On top of that, it is a one-shot kill from the waist up, boasts a fire rate of 24 rounds per minute, and can be reloaded in just two seconds.

“But the bolts travel slowly, so they won’t always hit where you aim.”

The TikToker revealed one loadout designed for aggressive players and another perfectly suited for completing Platinum camo longshot challenges.

The Season 2 Reloaded update also made it easier for Crossbow users to complete challenges by increasing the time period to trigger double kills.

Here are both recommended loadouts.

Aggresive Crossbow loadout

Arms: Carbon Elite V3

Carbon Elite V3 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: Speedtrack Echo

Speedtrack Echo Wire: 28-Strand Cable

Longshot Crossbow loadout

Arms: SO Momenti

SO Momenti Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: VLK 4.0

VLK 4.0 Stock: Speedtrack Echo

Speedtrack Echo Wire: 28-Strand Cable

If you are struggling to unlock the Crossbow, make sure to check out our guide on how to unlock the fan-favorite weapon easily.