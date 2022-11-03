Modern Warfare 2 players convinced weapons are actually better without attachments

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

After checking weapon stats, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players found that attachments might make guns worse.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hit stores shelves last week, yet users have already stumbled across a fair few issues.

For instance, cheaters are employing a God Mode glitch to outmaneuver those who play by the rules. A game-breaking XP bug has caused quite a ruckus in its own right, as well.

But it seems that even deliberate design choices made by the developer have ruffled feathers in the community, particularly with regard to gun attachments.

Are guns in Modern Warfare 2 better without attachments?

Thanks to analyses by prominent content creators such as P4wnyhof, MW2 players recently came to the conclusion that many weapon attachments aren’t worth the hassle.

With rifles like the Lachmann-556, attachments that benefit recoil and damage stats also harbor negative stats that hurt ADS. Equipping a new muzzle can prove equally challenging since several of those add-ons reduce aiming stability.

Stacking modifications only exacerbates the issue, thus canceling out any bonuses they may otherwise provide.

Many members of the Modern Warfare 2 community are, understandably, displeased by these attachment-related revelations. As a result, the Modern Warfare subreddit has become a sounding board for those questioning Infinity Ward’s design choices.

Not all hope is completely lost on this front, however. As noted by P4wnyhof, a number of attachments actually improve weapons without hindering other stats.

Some under barrels like the FSS Sharkfin 90, for example, boost Aiming Idle Stability and feature no cons. Meanwhile, players may want to check out the Echoline GS-X muzzle, whose only downside impacts the Damage Range.

Whatever their preference, Modern Warfare 2 players would do well to pay close attention to the weapon modification options.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.