Modern Warfare 2 gameplay reveal plans leaked by CoD insider

Industry insider Tom Henderson suggests that Modern Warfare 2’s gameplay reveal isn’t too far away and that Activision has already a set a date and time for the event.

Modern Warfare 2 is the follow-up to 2019’s reboot of the MW series, but outside of that fact, not much else is known about the game.

We’ve heard that there are updates coming to the gunsmith system and that a few classic weapons are coming back, but no other hard details have hit the internet yet.

However, if Tom Henderson’s newest report is correct, that could be changing relatively soon.

Call of Duty insider leaks Modern Warfare 2 reveal plans

Henderson suggests that a first glimpse at the game is coming in the form of a campaign reveal and will be released on June 2.

This was supposed to line-up with E3, but seeing as that event is no longer happening, the new entry to the franchise will carry on alone.

“Sources had also suggested that campaign gameplay is also expected to be revealed ‘at an event when E3 was meant to be,’ which presumably means around the same time as Summer Games Fest 2022.”

TheGhostofHope, another prominent CoD leaker, has also backed up this claim, saying: “I was told May 30 but it is that same week so close enough.”

June 2nd for #ModernWarfareII Reveal Trailer from what I’m hearing. I was told May 30th but it is that same week so close enough. pic.twitter.com/vYWdjio4kC — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) May 3, 2022

According to his notes, Henderson’s sources also floated a loose widow for a multiplayer reveal, but the details aren’t quite set in stone for that yet.

“Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer will likely be revealed in August, but it’s currently not clear if that will include a Warzone event, as we’ve seen with the past two Call of Duty reveals.”

Activision has yet to confirm or deny these dates, but given that June is typically a big month for gaming news, it would be wise for players to keep their eyes peeled anyway.