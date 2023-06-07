Modern Warfare 2 finally adds permanent 10v10 playlist in Season 4

Infinity Ward has revealed that Modern Warfare 2 is finally getting a permanent 10v10 playlist starting in Season 4.

Modern Warfare 2 has offered players various game modes and playlists since launch, and some have proven to be much more popular than others.

One of the community’s favorite modes ended up being the 10v10 Mosh Pit that was added during Season 2. Much to the chagrin of the player base, however, the playlist was eventually removed from the game.

Infinity Ward has confirmed that Season 4 will finally see the introduction of a permanent 10v10 playlist, and fans are very excited.

Modern Warfare 2 getting permanent 10v10 playlist

Ahead of Activision’s Season 4 blog post, developer Infinity Ward asked fans via Twitter Poll which asked fans what map they’d like to see have a 10v10 playlist later that week.

Shoot House took the lead in the poll by a sizable margin, after which Infinity Ward confirmed that a 10v10 Shoot House playlist was now live in game.

However, that’s not all the developer confirmed. The tweet also revealed that “10v10 will be joining the Quickplay options with Season 04 next week.”

That means that 10v10 will be added as a permanent mode, so players won’t have to worry about a timed 10v10 playlist disappearing after a certain period of time.

Alongside this news, Activision also confirmed that fans could expect a Limited Time 12v12 Search & Destroy mode will be available in Season 4, alongside a 12v12 Prisoner Rescue mode.

It seems Modern Warfare 2 will be embracing bigger team sizes more than ever in Season 4. While there’s no official word just yet on when the 10v10 Quick Play playlist will make its way to the game, Season 4 launches on June 14, so fans likely won’t have to wait long.