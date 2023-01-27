Modern Warfare 2 expert explains why you are probably using grips wrong

With over 20 underbarrel attachments to choose from in Modern Warfare 2, an LA Guerillas TikTok has revealed a secret for choosing the right one.

Modern Warfare 2 revamped Modern Warfare 2019’s Gunsmith system. Players equip five different attachments at a time for eight possible attachment slots and can tune attachments for an added layer of personalization.

An abundance of customization options may be overwhelming, but players should always focus on alleviating recoil.

Recoil refers to the amount your gun moves when you fire. Eliminating recoil makes it easier to fire at enemies further away. Each weapon has its own recoil pattern and understanding each one will go a long way in improving your loadout-building skills.

LA Guerillas share Modern Warfare 2 weapon attachment trick

Activision Modern Warfare 2’s weapon vault system.

With the help of JGOD and TheXclusiveAce, the LA Guerillas revealed an easy method for figuring out the right underbarrel attachment on a weapon.

The TikToker claimed angled grips help with horizontal recoil, and vertical grips help with overall recoil.

Next, players can go to the shooting range with the weapon they want to use and fire at the door.

If you fire at the door and the recoil is more horizontal than vertical, the TikToker recommends using an angled grip. If the recoil is wilder, players should use a vertical grip.

Here is a list of the best Vertical and Angled grips in Modern Warfare 2, as recommended by the LA Guerillas.

Vertical Grips

Merc Foregrip

Hex-40 Grip

VX Pineapple

Lockgrip Precision

Angled Grips

Edge-47 Grip

Demo Imp-44 Grip

Commando Foregrip

For an even more in-depth comparison of attachments, sym.gg provides ADS speed, view kick, and gun kick recoil for each underbarrel attachment.

Get in the shooting range, and figure out what grip best suits your favorite weapon in Modern Warfare 2.