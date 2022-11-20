Modern Warfare 2 devs revert Season One footstep audio increase

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Infinity Ward appear to have reverted a much-criticized increase to footstep audio that accompanied Modern Warfare 2 Season One, which adjusted footstep volume by up to 75%.

Modern Warfare 2 Season One dropped on November 16, bringing the first installment of post-launch content to Infinity Ward’s 2022.

Alongside Shoot House, the M13B assault rifle and much more, the update brought an increase to footstep audio into the average multiplayer match.

It was not included in the patch notes but anecdotal testing revealed an increase of up to 75% on pre-Season One levels. The change was much maligned by fans, many of whom believed it was too audible to begin with, rewarding slower playstyles and campers.

However, developments on November 19 appear to confirm that the change has been reverted, fuelling suspicion it was an unintended addition on the devs’ behalf.

Call of Duty content creator and statistician TheXclusiveAce pinpointed the changes, saying: “I’ve been staying away from 6v6 in MWII for a couple days but I just jumped on and it appears the footsteps are back to normal again! I heard from a reliable source that this was in fact an unintended bug and it must’ve been fixed in one of the many hotfixes we’ve been seeing.”

The possibility of it being a bug would go some way to explain why the details were not included in the Season One patch notes, but changes to CoD titles have been omitted from official update notes in the past.

He explained that it probably came down to an “occlusion bug”, saying: “I don’t think they fully reverted everything back to the pre-patch audio values, I believe there was just one specific element that was added unintentionally and this is the thing that made it so ridiculous.”

Errors like this are fairly common, even in AAA video game development. The news will certainly be welcomed by the player base, many of who want to see footsteps balanced and aggressive play styles treated fairly.