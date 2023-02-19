Modern Warfare 2 devs respond after Season Two randomly removes killcams

Infinity Ward have responded after February 15’s Season Two update randomly removed killcams from certain multiplayer modes in Modern Warfare 2.

Season Two of Modern Warfare was long-anticipated, bringing a huge number of changes to the annual instalment.

A classic Hardcore mode finally came, as did a Treyarch-developed Ranked mode.

However, the update also led to some unintended consequences in the form of bugs and glitches affecting the average player’s experience.

One that was quickly noticed by players was the removal of killcams from certain modes. Highlighted by a fan via Reddit, they said: “After this latest update my killcam is gone completely. This is in Moshpit, Quick Play, and Ground War.”

Now, the devs have responded.

Infinity Ward respond after MW2 Season Two removes killcams

In a February 19 tweet, they said: “We’re investigating why Killcams are disabled in some game Modes.”

They did not clarify specifically which modes have been affected, but reports from players indicate that the bug is pretty widespread. It also appears to be plaguing players on all platforms.

No timescale was provided by the developers but, now the issue is being investigated, we can hope for a speedy patch in the coming days or weeks.

Given the presumed severity of the issue – accidentally removing a core CoD multiplayer mechanic – it might require a heftier patch than some of the hotfixes we’ve seen rapidly deployed in Season Two’s immediate aftermath.

For a full idea of the bugs the development team are tracking (and hopefully solving), you can check out the dedicated Modern Warfare 2 Trello Board.