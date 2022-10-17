Modern Warfare 2 devs make massive third-person change after beta

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Infinity Ward have confirmed that they’ve revamped the third-person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 following the beta, and fans are pretty pleased with it.

At the back end of September, Call of Duty fans were finally able to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 (2022) thanks to the multiple beta weekends.

While many fans were pleased with what they got to play, there were plenty of complaints too – many stemming around the mini-map, new perk system, field upgrades, and a few other things. Though, one of the big plus points was the third-person mode.

The third-person mode was designed to give players a new feel on things, as well as revamping a few of the game modes. Though, you quickly snapped out of it if you aimed down sight and had an optic attached to your gun.

Modern Warfare 2 devs make third-person change after of launch

Well, when Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, that will be changing right away following some player feedback from the beta.

On October 16, the developers put up an Instagram post detailing the change, and noted that you’ll now have to use a 4x or beyond scope to get the first-person view when ADS’ing.

“No scope, no problem. Updated since the beta, only scopes over 4x will activate first-person ADS,” the post reads with the devs also offering some tips on changing your FOV and how to peek around corners.

Screenshot via Instagram The devs revealed the change via an Instagram post.

Naturally, the change was met with a warm reception from some players. “Wait… CoD is listening to the community? This game will be great,” said one. “W for the ADS change, now it’s gonna feel like the OG MW2 mode,” added another. “Let’s goooooooo this mode got so much better,” commented another.

Some fans questioned the change too, suggesting that it will now give the third-person a massive “advantage” over those who are scoped in.

Of course, if that is the case, the developers will likely retune things. But, for now, this is how it’ll be when the game drops.