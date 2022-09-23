Modern Warfare 2 beta already being ruined by hackers

Hackers have already been spotted in the Modern Warfare 2 beta, using aimbots and wallhacks to get an unfair advantage over players in multiplayer lobbies.

The Modern Warfare 2 beta is live, which means players across consoles and PC can queue up for some intense multiplayer action. While the game has currently been getting some praise, there have been a number of issues outlined by streamers.

However, aside from the lack of mobility and wonky firefights, there seems to be a bigger problem at play. yes, hackers have already managed to make their way into the Modern Warfare 2 beta.

Call of Duty has always had a problem with cheaters, especially in Warzone where the free-to-play nature of the game made it all too easy for players to utilize various hacks. Now, it seems like the Modern Warefare 2 beta is sharing a similar fate.

Hackers already spotted in Modern Warfare 2

In the clip outlined below, Twitter user @TheMW2BetaPlug uploaded a clip of a Modern Warfare 2 hacker using aimbot and wallhacks. The footage showcases the player claiming kill after kill, with their aimbot snapping onto nearby targets.

The cheater simply runs around the map decimating all enemies they come across, a feat that is all too easy thanks to the wallhacks that showcase their exact location. Unfortunately, this will likely come as no surprise to CoD players as previous entries also had the exact same problem during the beta.

In fact, both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard had their betas ruined by cheaters. So, if you come across a player who appears to be aimbotting, then don’t be too surprised.

Hopefully, Infinity Ward can address this issue before the official Modern Warfare 2 release date. We do know that the RICOCHET anti-cheat will be available in Day 1 of both MW2 and Warzone, but if it’s already struggling to prevent hackers, the opening days of the game might be shaky.