Modern Warfare 2 $60k BoomTV ProSim Invitational: Streams, schedule, teams

Modern Warfare 2’s competitive environment is still finding its feet, and the latest tournament from BoomTV is the biggest so far. Here’s everything you need to know about the MW2 ProSim Invitational, including streams, format, schedule and more.

Ahead of the fourth Call of Duty League season, Modern Warfare 2 competitors are scratching their esports itch by participating in community tournaments.

We’ve already seen Team Insight take home The Flank’s $30k Hardpoint and SnD tournament, while Team Methodz took home the $30k Baktober Bash title.

The latest competition announced in the competitive MW2 space is the biggest thus far, with BoomTV announcing the ProSim Invitational on November 3. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament.

Modern Warfare 2 $60k BoomTV ProSim Invitational Stream & Schedule

First things first. The tournament will be streamed on the Team Summertime Twitch channel, which is also the channel of OpTic Hitch. Embedded below, it’s the best place to follow all the action at once.

Past tournaments have also been streamed on the competitors’ channels, so it’s fair to assume that you can tune into the specific streams of participants if you prefer watching one POV.

Secondly, the tournament will take place on Monday 7 November. It will start at 12pm PST / 4pm ET / 7pm GMT / 5am AEST.

It’s all down to take place on one day, so it could be a late finish, especially for those watching on the east coast and Europe.

Modern Warfare 2 $60k BoomTV ProSim Invitational Teams & Format

Right now, teams haven’t been confirmed. However, we know that there’ll be 8 teams, presumably combining streamers, content creators, pros, and ex-pros.

The bracket itself will be a 5v5 format. No game modes have been announced as of yet but, based on the CDL’s modes and what has been featured in previous tournaments, it’ll probably be Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, or both.

A number of prominent names threw their names into the ring to participate, including former CoD World Champion Apathy, CDL caster Allycxt and Warzone competitor Jukeyz.

It’s sure to be a blast when it kicks off, and we’ll have all the details on this page when they become available.