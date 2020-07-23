Modders are remastering Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

A group of modders are making Modern Warfare 2 Remastered exactly how fans always wanted it: with the multiplayer back, updated, in all its glory.

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is something that has been rumored for years, ever since the game’s initial 2009 release. It almost looked like a reality earlier in 2020 when Infinity Ward announced they would be selling MW2R — but it turned out to only be the campaign.

Advertisement

After the immense disappointment of fans that the game only came with the campaign, and not the classic multiplayer experience, modder Gunoftruth and his team decided to take matters into their own hands.

As reported by Eurogamer, 11 people are currently working on the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer mod, which is built using the mod tools provided by the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

Advertisement

Gunoftruth said of the project: "The motivation for this project all began when Activision announced they had no plans on releasing the multiplayer remaster for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. We want people to be able to enjoy and replay Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in new graphics."

Obviously this is sure to excite die-hard veteran fans of the franchise, but don’t expect the remaster to look and feel exactly like the original.

The team have had many discussion over whether to use animations and sounds from the original game or the updated ones available from the remaster, and they also intend on fixing the ever-controversial One Man Army perk glitch, which commonly saw players firing off grenade launchers continuously throughout the duration of a match as they could simply replenish their ammo.

Advertisement

Gunoftruth also said that Activision employees have actually seen this mod, as well as his others, and are fans. “They really like the work we have done,” he said. “I hope they see the reception and how talented myself and the guys are who are working on this mod and the passion we have for it."

Gunoftruth and his team plan to launch their multiplayer version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered in December 2020 — so fans won’t have to wait too long.