Minnesota ROKKR replaces GodRx with Exceed ahead of CDL Playoffs

Update (28/07 - 7:20 PM): The Minnesota Røkkr has since confirmed the roster shakeup involving GodRx and Exceed. In a July 28 video, Head Coach Brian 'Saintt' Baroskai and Lead Analyst Jake 'Reppin' Trobaugh explained the transition.

In order to improve the team's speed in Modern Warfare, GodRx was forced off of the Assault Rifle and into a Submachine Gun role. Despite this change, results didn't improve for the lineup. "Unfortunately, over the course of the two events, we haven't really seen too much of a fluctuation in performance," Trobaugh said.

" We have come to the conclusion that we're going to be swapping GodRx and Exceed," Baroskai confirmed. "We tried our hardest to keep this five from start to finish and it just got to a point where things simply weren't working."

The original story is as follows.

Call of Duty League roster shuffles could be back in full force ahead of the Playoffs on August 19 as the Minnesota Røkkr has been seen scrimming without Adam ‘GodRx’ Brown.

As the best Call of Duty teams gear up for the Playoffs, rosters could be in for one final shakeup. The first CDL team to let slip its potential plans moving forward appears to be the Minnesotan squad.

Eighth in the overall standings at the end of the regular season, Røkkr will begin its playoff run against the New York Subliners on August 20. This puts them in the upper side of the bracket. Therefore, $100,000 is the absolute minimum they can take home should they lose two games in a row.

Obviously looking to push further into the bracket though, the CDL squad appears to be toying with the idea of benching GodRx. In his place, Kaden ‘Exceed’ Stockdale was seen scrimming against the Dallas Empire on July 28.

A GameBattles listing appeared online and was shared by CDL Intel soon after. Exceed was playing as part of the Røkkr’s starting lineup in a session against Dallas. While this could have just been an experiment, every set of scrims is vital in the lead up to the $4.6 million Championship event.

The organization finished among the Top Four during its hometown launch weekend event in January. Since then, however, the team hasn’t quite reached the same level of success. Back to back second-place finishes in Los Angeles and Dallas soon led to a downward trend. Since May 10 the Røkkr hasn’t been able to crack into the Top Four at any Home Series event.

Looking to revitalize the squad prior to Champs, Minnesota has made an early move. Tweets soon followed this Game Battles screenshot that all but confirmed the shakeup as well. “And there it is,” GodRx posted on July 28.

Dexerto reached out to confirm his status on the lineup, though GodRx declined to comment further on his situation.

While teams aren’t able to make trades ahead of Champs, substitute players can still be rotated in and out. With three weeks to go, there’s still plenty of time for more internal roster shuffles to come through. Whether GodRx makes his way back to the starting lineup in time, however, remains to be seen.

The CDL Playoffs are right around the corner so be sure to check the final bracket to see which teams will be squaring off first.