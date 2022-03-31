How to watch Minnesota ROKKR’s $75K Challengers Open: Schedule, teams, format

Call of Duty LAN is finally back in full force with the first Challengers Open event in months finally taking place at the Minnesota ROKKR Major 2. From an early look at the schedule to the teams flying out, here’s everything you need to know.

First Challengers LAN event since March, 2020

$75,000 prize pool

96 teams in the mix (incl. APAC, EU, more)

It’s been 24 months since amateur CoD players from around the world had a chance to prove themselves against other regions on LAN. A lot has changed since the CDL’s first season with Modern Warfare in focus, but the passion from hungry players has nonetheless remained.

While $75K is on the line in Minnesota this weekend during CDL Major 2, the chance to become a breakout star and qualify for the Pro-Am Classic is all the more important.

From where fans can tune in to an early rundown on teams traveling to the event, here’s all there is to know about the ROKKR’s Challengers Open.

CDL Minnesota ROKKR Challengers Open: Schedule & Streams

The $75K Challengers Open event takes place across three days, spanning Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. It all kicks off at 10AM PT on the first day, with day two and day three beginning at 8AM PT.

Given the nature of open bracket events, teams could very well be competing late into the evenings. Expect some long days ahead as the action gets underway.

For the time being, there’s no guarantee of an official broadcast for the Challengers Open. Despite teams paying their way and flying out from all regions, it doesn’t appear the League has any plans to promote the event.

Therefore, fans will have to keep a close eye on social media for any mobile streams. Rest assured, we’ll do our best to keep you updated here with all the latest results as the days go by.

CDL Minnesota ROKKR Challengers Open: Format & Prize Pool

96 teams are set to battle through a double-elimination bracket at the Challengers Open. Starting out, games will be best of three, with teams needing just two map wins to advance.

In the Top 32, however, games swap to best of five, aligning with the regular CDL format.

Not to brag, but it’s cooler in person. pic.twitter.com/xyPeOh3QMq — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) March 30, 2022

While $75,000 is up for grabs, along with the usual Challengers Points to help with future seeding, the real draw is available only to those who finish among the top four.

The four best teams in the Challengers Open punch their ticket to the CDL Pro-Am Classic in May. This first-of-its-kind event is set to pit all 12 CDL teams into a full LAN tournament with the four qualifying amateur teams.

Below is a full look at the prize pool split for the ROKKR Open:

1st – $24,000

– $24,000 2nd – $12,000

– $12,000 3rd – $7,500

– $7,500 4th – $6,000

– $6,000 Top 6 – $3,750

– $3,750 Top 8 – $2,250

– $2,250 Top 12 – $1,875

– $1,875 Top 16 – $1,500

CDL Minnesota ROKKR Challengers Open: Teams

As the first proper Challengers event in two years, squads from around the world are all descending upon Minnesota to prove themselves once again.

From APAC’s finest to Europe’s top contenders, there are plenty of veterans and budding stars alike to keep an eye on throughout the bracket.

Texas Nation has been dominating NA Challengers for much of 2022. UYU returns with a stacked lineup. ROKKR’s own European Academy team is making the trip. While three Aussie squads in Renegades, Mindfreak, and PointBlank have also covered their own costs to compete.

It’s sure to be an intense tournament all the way through, and rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest results right here over the weekend.