Methodz reveals real reason for Toronto Ultra benching - Dexerto

Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni was an absolute beast for the Toronto Ultra during his stint on their CDL roster, and he’s looking to make a comeback soon, whether with the same team or another.

The news of his benching sent shockwaves throughout the league. Methodz revealed a bit more about the team environment prior to his absence in the lineup, and said he’s looking forward to getting back to the CDL soon.

There’s definitely some teams that could use Methodz to revive their season or be the key difference-maker for a run at the remaining tourneys.

