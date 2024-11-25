Meta Warzone & Black Ops 6 rifle is even better with “broken” new attachment

A brand-new attachment has been handed to all Black Ops 6 and Warzone players that makes one of the best weapons in the game virtually unstoppable.

The XM4 has been the go-to Assault Rifle in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone since the integration in Season 1. Its versatility and easy-to-handle-recoil have made it a force to be reckoned with, whether you’re tackling the tight lanes of multiplayer or wide open spaces of Urzikstan.

Now, it’s been made even better with the help of the Buffer Weighted Stock, which has been handed out to all players after the community hit the 8 billion kill milestone in the Hit List event.

Article continues after ad

This new Stock offers drastic buffs to both horizontal and vertical recoil control, at the cost of a little ADS and movement speed. It can be applied to the XMG LMG and DM-10 Marksman Rifle, but it really shines on the XM4.

Article continues after ad

After testing it out in a handful of matches across both games, the Assault Rifle laser is accurate, even up to the 50-meter mark. I wasn’t the only one impressed by its benefits, with plenty of streamers and taking to X to sing the Stock’s praises, including ‘Speros’ who called it absolutely “broken” in Warzone.

Article continues after ad

CoD expert JGOD also made a video breaking down exactly why the Buffer Weighted Stock is so strong. He compared the recoil patterns of the XM4 using a variety of different attachments and the results were night and day.

With this Stock equipped, the rifle’s recoil becomes pretty much vertical and it barely moves from its starting position when firing off a 30-round mag. The result is a weapon that’s much easier to use than nearly any other long-range option.

Article continues after ad

JGOD claimed this attachment has already “broken the long-range meta,” before adding that he hopes that Treyarch make it, or something similar, available to all guns, as addresses the inconsistencies when fighting over longer distances.

Article continues after ad

The devs have already confirmed that more events are coming after the Season 1 Reloaded update in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, so don’t be surprised to see even more game-changing attachments in the future.