Meta shotgun attachment is now useless after secret Warzone nerf

Those who use shotguns frequently in Warzone will be familiar with the Crown Breaker Choke, which was by far the best shotgun muzzle, but a secret nerf has left it in a sorry state.

In Season 4 Reloaded, the Crown Breaker Choke was given a hefty nerf that has taken it from absolute meta to absolutely not worth using, but this change was not stated in any of the battle royale’s patch notes.

This nerf completely removed any benefits to shotgun spread that the muzzle used to provide, meaning all it affects now is accuracy during Hipfire and Tactical Stance. The benefits it previously gave while aiming down sights no longer apply at all, making the attachment largely worthless on most shotgun builds.

Article continues after ad

Any shotgun loadouts with the Crown Breaker Choke equipped should be changed to use the Bryson Choke instead. The Bryson Choke was the best option for MW2’s entire lifespan and now returns to take its throne, with the Bryson Improved Choke being another strong alternative.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto The Crown Breaker Choke no longer affects Shotgun Spread, leaving it outclassed by the Bryson Choke.

Unlike the Crown Breaker Choke, the Bryson Choke still tightens spread by a substantial margin. It varies slightly from gun to gun, but you can expect around a 40% improvement on average. This is incredibly useful, as it makes shotguns consistent enough to be worth considering over other, more conventional close-range options.

Article continues after ad

This is especially true in Warzone, where missing a shot will almost always leave you outgunned by just about any meta SMG. There’s a reason why the likes of the Superi 46 and FJX Horus are so much more popular than any shotgun. They are more forgiving and much easier to use, making them more appealing to the average player.

The close-range meta doesn’t favor shotguns right now, so you must do everything possible to make your shotgun as accurate and consistent as possible. For this reason, you’ll want to avoid the Crown Breaker Choke moving forward.

Article continues after ad