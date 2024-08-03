Massive Call of Duty Black Ops 6 leak reveals fan-favorite maps set to return

A huge leak of in-development Call of Duty Black Ops 6 content has revealed several fan-favorite maps that are in development and may return to the series. These maps include Firing Range and Nuketown.

Though MW3’s decision to rip its entire launch map pool from past games in the series on launch had mixed reception at the time, the fact of the matter is that classic CoD maps have a special place in the hearts of diehard fans.

Those who have been playing Call of Duty for over a decade love to see old content come back, and Black Ops 6 is shaping up to be much of the same regarding maps.

A leaker revealed several images of the maps currently in development, many of which are new to the series.

However, that doesn’t mean classic CoD maps aren’t returning. Instead, the name of possible maps are still hidden in the files, as the content is still in development.

Scrolling through the file list brings up a few familiar names, some of which may not be obvious at a glance.

The first callback is Vorkuta, a prison you helped Viktor Reznov escape from in Black Ops 1. Vorkuta’s confirmation as a map location isn’t just a big callback for the series; it also has story implications for Black Ops 6 as a whole.

Hacienda will return from Black Ops 4 as one of the most beloved maps from that entry, though fans are still clamoring for Contraband.

Meanwhile, Nuketown and Firing Range are chief among the nostalgic maps, considering they’ve been in multiple CoD entries since their first appearance in Black Ops 1.

It’s also possible that the file named “socotra2” is a throwback to Socotra, the island in which Black Ops 2’s Yemen map was located.

That said, these are datamined file names and not a final map list. There’s a chance that some of these maps don’t make it to the final game.

