Marshawn Lynch reveals how pressure of Warzone's Gulag stacks up to NFL

NFL running back and former Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch had a hilarious response after being asked how the pressure of competing in Call of Duty: Warzone’s gulag compares to being on the one-yard line in football.

Lynch was competing alongside United States soccer star Allie Long, fellow NFL star Marcus Peters and Major League Baseball catcher Will Smith in the Bud Light Seltzer Charity Royale on May 3.

Once the event had concluded, with the athlete team nearly coming out with a win, the host Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez took questions from the chat to ask to the squad.

“How does it feel being in the gulag compared to being on the one-yard line with the ball?” Goldenboy asked the NFL legend. “Marshawn, your thoughts?”

After a brief pause, Lynch had a hilarious response to the question that shocked everyone in the interview.

“What the f**k is Gulag?!” he asked, causing Long to burst out laughing.

“It’s the area where you fight the guy one-on-one!” Goldenboy explained.

“Oh, s**t,” Lynch laughed, while Long gave the NFL star some words of encouragement. “You know this one,” she chimed in.

“I guess we got our answer there, chat,” Mendez stated, taking Marshawn’s joke of an answer comparing the pressures of the National Football League to Call of Duty.

However, once the player thought the question over again, he realized what the gulag actually was and revised his answer ever so slightly.

“You’re talking about that cell, man?” he asked. “That’s some prison sh*t! They do that in jail!”

While Lynch’s time in the NFL has had some impressive moments in clutch situations, the gulag proved to be another story with Lynch suffering a couple of losses in the one-on-one.

Overall, it was a fun moment, but it’s pretty clear that the running back prefers scoring touchdowns over clicking heads in Call of Duty.