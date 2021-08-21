Majormaniak: From the “trenches” to CDL Champs

Michael ‘Majormaniak’ Szymaniak has come back in style in CDL Stages 4 and 5 with the Minnesota ROKKR, leading the squad to their first Major win. Now, he wants that ring at CDL Champs.

Majormaniak returned from his benching in style, with his experience helping the Minnesota ROKKR net their first CDL Major win in Stage 5.

Now, he’s got his eyes on that CDL Champs ring and proving that he deserves a place at the top ⁠— not in Challengers.

It’ll at least make up for 2020 after his Atlanta FaZe lost on this exact weekend one year ago.

