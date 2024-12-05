Major Warzone Season 1 Reloaded buffs make one Assault Rifle a must-use

Warzone Season 1 Reloaded has brought huge buffs across the board to many of the game’s Assault Rifles, leaving one option standing above the rest.

Every major Call of Duty update brings plenty of weapon buff and nerfs, and Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded is no exception. In Battle Royale, in particular, the update introduced some major changes to one of the most popular categories in the game.

Following concerns that they were being outgunned consistently at longer distances, the devs have increased the bullet velocity of every Black Ops 6 Assault Rifle in Warzone. This was done to ensure that ARs “remain competitive long-range options” and can compete with LMGs and Marksman Rifles more easily.

Different guns have had their velocities buffed by different amounts, with the AK-74 benefitting most after going from 760m/s to 830m/s. Meanwhile, both the Krig C and AS VAL saw a 65m/s increase and the rest were closer to 50.

The result is that these Assault Rifles will feel much punchier in Warzone, as their bullets hit faster and more accurately. Plus, at the longest distances, you won’t need to adjust your aim or lead your shots as much to hit the target.

This isn’t the only major Assault Rifle change in Season 1 Reloaded, though. The patch notes also mentioned that many of the guns in the category that were “underperforming” have had their damage ranges buffed too.

Again, the AK-74 was the biggest winner, as it’s now capable of dealing an impressive 33 damage all the way up to 71 meters. With all this in mind, it’s now comfortably one of the best ARs in Warzone, rivaling the even XM4 in terms of power and range.

So, don’t be surprised to see the AK-74 dominating matches during Season 1 Reloaded. If you’re looking for a meta SMG to pair with it using Overkill, we recommend either the Jackal PDW or Striker from MW3.