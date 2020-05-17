Major flaws with Modern Warfare controller aim exposed after patch

Issues with controller aim have apparently been uncovered in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, affecting both input delay and aim assist.

Given the overwhelming majority of Call of Duty players are based on console, any changes to aim assist or input delay will always be controversial. While no official announcements have been made, some players appear to have uncovered data that suggest adjustments have been made to both.

On May 16, information posted on Reddit claimed that changes have been made to significantly increase input delay, potentially also impacting aim assist.

In a lengthy Reddit post, user SpiritualBiskit stated that "since every patch after Season 1, the game has been increasing in input lag for unknown reasons, but most likely due to unrefined patches".

Read More: Infinity Ward reveal bug fixes coming in Modern Warfare update

"There has been a 300ms to 450ms increase in input latency that’s not due to connection, it’s hardwired into the game," they continued. This essentially means that the amount of time between a player pressing a button and the action occurring in-game has been lengthened considerably.

The revelation caused concern among pro players, many of whom have questioned why their aim has felt off in the past few weeks.

To compound these concerns, CoD world champion Chris 'Parasite' Duarte shared a video suggesting that horizontal aim assist has been reduced massively, while vertical aim assist remains very strong.

It's not clear whether the adjustments were made accidentally by Infinity Ward or were intentional, but they do not appear to have featured in any official patch notes.

While the casual community may not notice a significant difference, a host of pro players have expressed consternation. In professional CoD, when milliseconds can make all the difference, a major change to aim assist or input delay could easily throw players off.

Infinity Ward are yet to respond to the community's concerns, but we'll provide an update if and when they do.