Major Activision hack reportedly compromises over 500k CoD accounts

Over 500,000 Activision accounts have reportedly been hacked in a new Activision data breach on September 20, leaving Call of Duty players in limbo.

All Call of Duty players should be on notice after a major Activision hack has left millions of accounts in limbo.

Advertisement

As of the time of publishing, over 500,000 Activision accounts have reportedly been hacked, with log-ins being leaked publicly. Hackers are then changing the account details, making it so the original owners can’t recover them.

The breach was first reported by ‘oRemyy’ on Twitter. This was then confirmed by other content creators, like TheGamingRevolution, Prototype Warehouse, and Okami.

Advertisement

“Yeah it’s legit guys. Change your Activision account passwords immediately. Apparently over 500,000 accounts have been breached already and it’s still ongoing,” Okami said on Twitter on September 20.

Yeah, it's legit guys. Change your Activision account passwords and add 2FA immediately.



Apparently over 500k accounts have been breached already and it's still ongoing. @Activision @ATVIAssist https://t.co/mjKecaty1m — Okami (@Okami13_) September 21, 2020

The hackers are reportedly “generating 1,000 accounts every 10 minutes,” according to TheGamingRevolution.

Activision accounts are primarily used to log into numerous Call of Duty titles, including Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Mobile. They can also be attached to other titles you may own, like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Advertisement

Activision accounts are apparently being leaked so change your password, although that might not even help because they're apparently generating 1,000 accounts every 10 minutes. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) September 20, 2020

The only way to secure your account is by changing your password associated with the account. If you also use the same password across numerous services, be sure to change those ones, as data breaches like this are often used to hack into other sites.

You should also unlink your Battlenet, PSN, Xbox, or other accounts associated with your Activision account to protect those as well. If you have saved payment details on hand too, you’ll want to try and remove those too.

Unfortunately, Activision accounts do not have two-factor authentication on them. You’ll just have to keep an eye on your account for any major changes, and just cross your fingers.

Advertisement

Activision are yet to comment on the reported breach publicly. We will update you once more information arises.